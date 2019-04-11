Boohoo Group (BOO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BOO. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boohoo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.90 ($2.95).

LON BOO opened at GBX 198.55 ($2.59) on Tuesday. Boohoo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 143.65 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 247.80 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47.

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Peter Wodehouse Williams purchased 14,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £24,977.92 ($32,638.08).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

