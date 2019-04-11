Bonterra Energy (BNE) Raised to “Outperform” at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BNE. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. GMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$10.25 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.73.

BNE opened at C$7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.28. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.29. The stock has a market cap of $226.38 million and a P/E ratio of 36.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 474.42%.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.08 per share, with a total value of C$51,670.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,642,701.59. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 65,500 shares of company stock worth $397,004.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

