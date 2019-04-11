Bonmarche (BON) Trading Up 7.7%

Bonmarche Holdings PLC (LON:BON) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.53 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.53 ($0.19). Approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 38,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The company has a market cap of $7.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

About Bonmarche (LON:BON)

Bonmarché Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel retailer of womenswear and accessories in the United Kingdom. It sells its products through a network of 325 stores located in the United Kingdom, as well as through Website, mail order catalogues, Ideal World TV shopping channel, and telephone.

