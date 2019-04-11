BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,135 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of BOK Financial worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.05). BOK Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $422.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Kaiser acquired 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.83 per share, with a total value of $257,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOKF. BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.95.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

