BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 464,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,923 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 321.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 530,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,887,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,862,000 after purchasing an additional 296,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,299,000 after purchasing an additional 195,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 95.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 162,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,529,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,630,000 after purchasing an additional 121,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

In other BMC Stock news, Director David W. Bullock bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $92,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Barclays cut BMC Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $19.96 on Thursday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.86.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/bmc-stock-holdings-inc-bmch-shares-bought-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH).

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.