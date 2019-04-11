bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,850 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of bluebird bio worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $110,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLUE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on bluebird bio to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.12.

bluebird bio stock opened at $156.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.62. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $87.49 and a 52 week high of $199.70.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 1,018.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 357.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider David Davidson sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $264,651.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $375,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,342.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,712 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

