Blocktix (TIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Blocktix has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Blocktix token can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Upbit. Blocktix has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $9,733.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00341231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.01412177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00218071 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001962 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005308 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

