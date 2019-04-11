BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,290,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,372,000 after buying an additional 3,614,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after buying an additional 3,269,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after buying an additional 3,269,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,766.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,264,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,009,820,000 after buying an additional 3,227,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

