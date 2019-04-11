Blackstar Market Cap Achieves $54,467.00 (BSTAR)

Blackstar (CURRENCY:BSTAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Blackstar has traded flat against the dollar. One Blackstar coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blackstar has a total market capitalization of $54,467.00 and $0.00 worth of Blackstar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000600 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Blackstar (BSTAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Blackstar’s total supply is 630,795,971 coins. Blackstar’s official Twitter account is @Blackstar_dev . The official website for Blackstar is blackstarotc.com

Blackstar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackstar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

