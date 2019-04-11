BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $36.20.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

