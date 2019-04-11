BlackRock Resources and Commodities (BCX) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 664,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 489,289 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the third quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Resources and Commodities alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BlackRock Resources and Commodities (BCX) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/blackrock-resources-and-commodities-bcx-shares-bought-by-6-meridian.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0516 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.