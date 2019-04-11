Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (BNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.51

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 1418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 50.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 63,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

