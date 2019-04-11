Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (MQY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.14

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 1800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

