Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Munivest Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE MVT opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (MVT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/blackrock-munivest-fund-ii-inc-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-mvt.html.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.