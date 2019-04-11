Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 1st

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MHN opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

