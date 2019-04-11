BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of BTA opened at $12.03 on Thursday. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $12.37.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
