BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,942,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 336,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.05% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $28,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,607,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 949,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 403,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $360.38 million, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/blackrock-inc-trims-stake-in-carrols-restaurant-group-inc-tast.html.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.