BlackRock Inc. Buys 8,240 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,327 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of QCR worth $29,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QCR by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after buying an additional 62,827 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in QCR by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.73 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $104,959.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/blackrock-inc-buys-8240-shares-of-qcr-holdings-inc-qcrh.html.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.