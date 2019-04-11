BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,139,593 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 211,427.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139,593 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.38% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $30,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 303.3% in the third quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 23,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

