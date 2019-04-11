Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.

BGY opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $6.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

