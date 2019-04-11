Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.
BGY opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $6.21.
About Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
