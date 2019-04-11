Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Black Stone Minerals also reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSM shares. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

BSM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. 86,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,905. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In other news, SVP Brock Morris sold 60,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 378,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 18,783 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $325,321.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,987,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,135,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after buying an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

