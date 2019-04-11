Black Iron (BKI) Shares Down 9.1%

Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI) was down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 397,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 684,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market cap of $11.18 million and a P/E ratio of -8.46.

About Black Iron (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops ferrous metal in Ukraine. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Kryvyi Rih. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

