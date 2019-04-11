Blacer Coin (BLCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14,674.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 56.4% lower against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $14,674.00 and approximately $2,275.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00001768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00066904 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00037526 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005911 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

