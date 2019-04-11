bitSilver (BITSILVER) Market Cap Tops $119,419.00

bitSilver (CURRENCY:BITSILVER) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, bitSilver has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. One bitSilver token can currently be purchased for about $5.61 or 0.00111008 BTC on major exchanges. bitSilver has a market capitalization of $119,419.00 and $48.00 worth of bitSilver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00336245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.01414602 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00221478 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005230 BTC.

bitSilver Token Profile

bitSilver’s launch date was October 19th, 2015. bitSilver’s total supply is 21,283 tokens. bitSilver’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . The official website for bitSilver is bit.ly/BitShares_SILVER . bitSilver’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitSilver Token Trading

bitSilver can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitSilver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitSilver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitSilver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

