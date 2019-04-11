BITFID Price Hits $0.0336 on Exchanges (FID)

BITFID (CURRENCY:FID) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, BITFID has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BITFID coin can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITFID has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of BITFID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 193.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About BITFID

FID is a coin. BITFID’s official Twitter account is @BITFID_COM . The official website for BITFID is www.bitfid.com

BITFID Coin Trading

BITFID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITFID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITFID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITFID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

