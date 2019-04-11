Bitcurrency Market Capitalization Achieves $214,313.00 (BTCR)

Bitcurrency (CURRENCY:BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Bitcurrency has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcurrency has a total market capitalization of $214,313.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcurrency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00001062 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcurrency Coin Profile

BTCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2014. Bitcurrency’s total supply is 169,598,616 coins. Bitcurrency’s official Twitter account is @bitcurrencyteam . The Reddit community for Bitcurrency is /r/BitCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcurrency Coin Trading

Bitcurrency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

