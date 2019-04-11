Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin W Spectrum (CURRENCY:BWS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. Bitcoin W Spectrum has a total market cap of $48,672.00 and $14.00 worth of Bitcoin W Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin W Spectrum has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin W Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.64 or 0.03936382 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000516 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00019214 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000047 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum Profile

Bitcoin W Spectrum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2018. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s total supply is 57,812,864 coins and its circulating supply is 57,650,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin W Spectrum is /r/BitcoinWSpectrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinwspectrm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official website is bitcoinwspectrum.com

Buying and Selling Bitcoin W Spectrum

Bitcoin W Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin W Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin W Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin W Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

