Bitcoin Scrypt One Day Volume Tops $24.00 (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market cap of $352,387.00 and $24.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Scrypt alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00014498 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000440 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Scrypt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Scrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Scrypt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.