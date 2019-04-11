Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $5,158.00 and $39.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.45 or 0.02423747 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00462350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00021277 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00011113 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00022970 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00018119 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

