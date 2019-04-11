BitCapitalVendor (BCV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $247,904.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $18.85 million and approximately $247,904.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $635.15 or 0.12576285 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00001191 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00024108 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,200,000 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

