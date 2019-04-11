BitBay (BAY) Market Cap Hits $9.85 Million

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. One BitBay coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. During the last week, BitBay has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. BitBay has a total market cap of $9.85 million and $34,760.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00058912 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00018141 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market . BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitBay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

