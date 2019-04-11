BitBar Tops One Day Volume of $148.00 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, BitBar has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for $6.36 or 0.00125612 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. BitBar has a market capitalization of $260,034.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000242 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13,085.16 or 2.58510380 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001792 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BitBar (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 40,898 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

