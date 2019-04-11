BitBall Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $99.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. BitBall has a market cap of $28,243.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001812 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,484,181 tokens. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

