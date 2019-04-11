BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 3,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total value of $280,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,551,691.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $275,610.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $351,440.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $377,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 9,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $810,540.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $363,120.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $367,120.00.

On Thursday, February 21st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $270,360.00.

On Thursday, February 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $380,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $394,520.00.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $290,460.00.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $92.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.99 and a 1 year high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,004,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,455,013,000 after buying an additional 107,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,600,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,779,000 after buying an additional 756,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,461,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,725,000 after buying an additional 628,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $204,025,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,844,000 after buying an additional 92,519 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Raymond James began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.82.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

