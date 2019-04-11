BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded BIO-TECHNE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.13.
Shares of TECH traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $203.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,316. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BIO-TECHNE has a 12-month low of $132.75 and a 12-month high of $206.04.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,587 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the third quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
About BIO-TECHNE
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.
