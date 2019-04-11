BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded BIO-TECHNE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.13.

Shares of TECH traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $203.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,316. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BIO-TECHNE has a 12-month low of $132.75 and a 12-month high of $206.04.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.39 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,587 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the third quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

