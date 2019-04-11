Big Yellow Group (BYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,046.00

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,046 ($13.67) and last traded at GBX 1,046 ($13.67), with a volume of 204460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,028 ($13.43).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BYG shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 993 ($12.98) to GBX 972 ($12.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Big Yellow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 978.38 ($12.78).

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 375,407 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.86), for a total value of £3,694,004.88 ($4,826,871.66).

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

