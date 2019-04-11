BidaskClub Lowers PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) to Hold

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

NASDAQ PRAH traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $105.57. The company had a trading volume of 317,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,934. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $121.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

