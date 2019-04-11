BidaskClub Lowers Habit Restaurants (HABT) to Strong Sell

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

HABT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 142,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Habit Restaurants has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.76 million, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HABT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 71,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 66,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 63,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

