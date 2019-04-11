BidaskClub Lowers Habit Restaurants (HABT) to Strong Sell

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.
HABT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 142,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Habit Restaurants has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.76 million, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11.
About Habit Restaurants
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.