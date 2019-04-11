BidaskClub Downgrades John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to Hold

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $810.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.28.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $253.32 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,633 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 150,836 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $8,338,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after acquiring an additional 130,546 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 46.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

