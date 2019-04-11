Betterment LLC Purchases 10,573 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM)

Betterment LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $23,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEM. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

Shares of GEM traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $33.37. 833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,591. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $36.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1896 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

