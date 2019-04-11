Betterment LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.12. The stock had a trading volume of 457,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,685. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $92.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

