Betterment LLC Buys 263,603 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,112,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.0% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned approximately 5.03% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $658,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 239.3% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,118. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $143.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.5895 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

