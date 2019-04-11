Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $148,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,997,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208,125 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 473,034 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 93,342 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $78.97 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $446,682.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,787.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $175,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,021 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,856. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $148,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/berman-capital-advisors-llc-has-148000-position-in-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.