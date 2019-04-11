Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,969,390,000 after buying an additional 640,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,969,390,000 after buying an additional 640,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,485,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,383,832,000 after buying an additional 936,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,917,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,045,406,000 after buying an additional 1,450,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,757,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,466,371,000 after buying an additional 1,119,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $158.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $119.37 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $317.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.29.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,886.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

