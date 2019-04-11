Benefitfocus (BNFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNFT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.42. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Benefitfocus news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,254,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $152,321,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $97,865.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,761,016 shares of company stock valued at $176,054,766. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,026,000 after purchasing an additional 204,222 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 265,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 189,763 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 304,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 170,131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth $6,703,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth $6,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

