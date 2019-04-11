Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,009,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 665% from the previous session’s volume of 393,440 shares.The stock last traded at $0.70 and had previously closed at $0.65.

BLPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.01.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Naseem Amin bought 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $400,000.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,818,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,206.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,023,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 54,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

