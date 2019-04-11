Bell Asset Management Ltd Purchases 3,364 Shares of Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 260.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 71,425 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 60.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.5% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 287,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Group downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Shares of INGR traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $94.63. 601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $87.02 and a 52-week high of $131.99.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

