Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $268.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $142.73 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

