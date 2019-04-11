Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Short Interest Update

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,002,970 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 46,508,177 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,940,126 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 37.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.15. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $298,394.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 165,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,760,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,586,000 after acquiring an additional 264,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/bed-bath-beyond-inc-bbby-short-interest-update.html.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.