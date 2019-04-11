Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Short Interest Update

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,002,970 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 46,508,177 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,940,126 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 37.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ BBBY opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.15. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $21.63.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $298,394.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 165,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,760,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,586,000 after acquiring an additional 264,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
