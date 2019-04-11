Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BBBY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. 483,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,134,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $298,394.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,426,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,947,000 after purchasing an additional 481,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,586,000 after acquiring an additional 264,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,346,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,193,000 after acquiring an additional 138,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,346,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,193,000 after buying an additional 138,648 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,259,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,458,000 after buying an additional 1,317,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

